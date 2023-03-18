DES MOINES, Iowa — The Jayhawks collected an early lead to start the game and went up by as many as 10 to take a 35-27 lead at the half. In the second half, Arkansas answered back with an 11-0 run that gave them a 52-51 lead with less than nine minutes to go.

A Dajuan Harris three-pointer ended the run for Jayhawks as they regained the lead shortly after.

From that point on, the two teams traded baskets and avoided foul trouble as both teams had at least three players with more than three fouls. Arkansas had a player foul out with around seven minutes to go in the second half.

Kansas took a three-point lead with three minutes to go in the game.

An Arkansas putback gave them a 67-65 lead with 50 seconds to go. KU tied the game at 67 with free throws, while Arkansas took a 70-67 lead with free throws.

Down by three with eight seconds to go, Jalen Wilson was fouled with three seconds to go and made two free throws before KU failed to foul on the inbound pass.

Four of five KU starters scored in the double digits. Jalen Wilson led with 20 points and four rebounds, while KJ Adams had 14 points while missing major minutes in foul trouble.

Missed free throws also affected the Jayhawks; they shot 16 for 23 from the charity stripe.

Arkansas will play the winner out of 4-seed UConn and 5-seed St. Mary’s.