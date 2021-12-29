Kansas men’s basketball has replacement opponent for New Year’s Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas men’s basketball will host George Mason Patriots on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on ESPN+.

The game was added after the Kansas game against TCU was postponed due to COVID-19 within the TCU program.

Kansas last played on Dec. 18 with an 80-72 home win against Stephen F. Austin.

 Ticketing

  • Single-game tickets must be purchased specifically for the George Mason contest and will not be added to current season ticket holder accounts.
  • An exclusive presale will be held from 1 p.m. today until noon tomorrow for season ticket holders to purchase tickets for the George Mason contest.
  • The public ticket on-sale will begin Thursday, Dec. 30 at noon (CT). Fans may purchase tickets online at www.kuathletics.com/tickets.
  • Ticket pricing for the George Mason game:
    • Tiers 1-5: $25
    • Tiers 6-8: $20
    • General Admission: $15
  • KU students who redeemed tickets for the original TCU contest will have the George Mason game automatically added to their account.

Kansas men’s basketball will host Nevada tonight. The Kansas-Nevada game was scheduled after Harvard canceled the contest because of a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests.

