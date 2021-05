A detail of the Kansas Jayhawks logo on a basketball (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self acknowledged in the aftermath of one of the worst NCAA Tournament losses in program history that the Jayhawks had to get more athletic and more dynamic if they wanted to once again be title contenders.

They took a big step toward accomplishing that goal Wednesday.

The Jayhawks announced high-scoring Arizona State transfer Remy Martin and versatile Iowa State guard Jalen Coleman-Lands had officially signed their transfer paperwork to join the program.