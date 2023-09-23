LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks opened up conference play with a 38-27 win over BYU in front of a raucous David Booth Memorial Stadium.

They have now started 4-0 for the second consecutive season, doing so for the first time in over a century.

It was a big day for Jayhawks defensive back Cobee Bryant. He got Kansas on the board first after a 22-yard fumble return touchdown in the first quarter after laying out a nice hit.

BYU bounced back on their next drive after Kedon Slevis found Darius Lassiter for a seven-yard touchdown. Lassiter is also the brother of Jayhawks defensive back Kwinton Lassiter.

Kansas responded with a Jalon Daniels 15-yard touchdown pass to Lee’s Summit West alum Trevor Kardell to go up 14-7.

The Cougars tied things up early in the 2nd quarter after a Slevis 10-yard touchdown pass to LJ Martin. They took a 17-14 lead into the half after a 33-yard field goal from Will Ferrin.

KU opened up the second half with another defensive touchdown after a Kenny Logan 30-yard interception return. They scored again on their next drive after Daniels hit Luke Grimm for a five-yard touchdown, putting them up 28-20.

Bryant snagged an interception on the Cougars next drive, and Kansas capitalized with a Daniels finding Grimm once again for a 13-yard score.

Daniels finished the game 14/19 with 130 yards and three touchdowns.

Kansas will now prepare for arguably their toughest test of the season when they face Texas on the road next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.