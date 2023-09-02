LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks were able to take care of business in their season-opening 48-17 rout over the Missouri State Bears at Booth Memorial Stadium.

Quarterback Jason Bean got the start for Kansas as Jalon Daniels sat out due to back tightness.

The Jayhawks offense was rolling early, scoring on their first drive after a Devin Neal 48-yard touchdown to go up 7-0.

Missouri State did respond in the first quarter, forcing a fumble that was recovered by safety Todric McGee.

The Bears capitalized on the turnover, tying the game up after QB Jacob Clark found wide receiver Jmariyae Robinson for a two-yard touchdown.

Mo State forced a turnover on downs on the Jayhawks’ next possession, stopping them on 4th & 1, which eventually led to them taking a 10-7 lead after an Owen Rozanc 37-yard field goal.

Kansas decided to put their foot on the gas from that point on.

Jason Bean hit Ray-Pec alum Luke Grimm on a 14-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. KU went into the half with a 17-10 lead.

They opened the second half the same way they opened the first, but this time Dylan McDuffie found the endzone on a 17-yard touchdown run, going up 24-10.

Missouri State got within 10 after a Robinson five-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter.

But that wasn’t enough, as Kansas pulled away after a Daniel Hishaw Jr. 24-yard touchdown run and a six-yard touchdown reception by Neal.

Neal picked up where he left from last season, with 13 carries for 94 yards and a score along with a receiving touchdown.

Bean finished 22/28 with 276 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas next matchup will be next Friday, back at home, against Illinois at 6:30 p.m.