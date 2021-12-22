Kansas pulls away to hand Wichita State women their first home loss

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletic Communications) – A poor shooting night proved to be the difference in a battle of two Sunflower State teams Tuesday night, as Kansas knocked off Wichita State, 68-55.

Wichita State (9-3) suffered its first home loss of the season in a matchup with a Kansas program that hadn’t happened since 2011.

Mariah McCully scored a game-high 23 points, marking her fifth straight game in double figures and second 20-point output of the season. Trajata Colbert just missed a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Wichita State missed 12 of its 14 three-point attempts, with McCully connecting on both in the final minutes of the fourth quarter and shot just 31 percent overall. Kansas converted on nearly 50 percent of its attempts and cashed in 7-of-23 from beyond the arc.

KU opened up a 9-1 lead near the halfway mark thanks to Wichita State missing its first seven attempts. The whole first quarter was a struggle offensively for both teams. KU shot just 33 percent and committed six turnovers, while the Shockers made just 3-of-21 attempts (14 percent).

The Jayhawks extended their lead to 16-7 to open the second quarter, but a furious 12-1 run, capped by a 2-on-1 fast break layup for Strong gave the Shockers their first lead at the 4:45 mark.

The final four-plus minutes saw the lead change sides four times, and would end with KU after a last second three-pointer from Holly Kersgieter. Kansas took a 25-23 lead into the break despite shooting 3-of-14 from three-point range and committing 10 turnovers.

For Wichita State, the first half on offense was a struggle. The Shockers finished the half 0-for-5 from beyond the arc and shot 26 percent overall.

KU came out and scored the first five points to extend the margin to seven and would hold a lead between 5-8 points for much of the quarter. McCully did her best to keep the Shockers within striking distance, scoring seven points in the frame.

Wichita State had a chance to pull within three in the final seconds, but a 2-on-1 fast break resulted in a Wichita State turnover and a KU three-pointer on the other end to make it 48-40 after three quarters.

An 11-4 start to the final quarter, capped by a 7-0 run pushed KU to a 59-44 lead with only 4:36 to play. Wichita State briefly cut the deficit to single digits, but the Jayhawks iced it at the free-throw line in the final minute.