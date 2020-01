Iowa State guard Tre Jackson, left, fights for a loose ball with Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Kansas won 79-53. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Devon Dotson had 20 points and six assists, David McCormack added 16 points and seven rebounds and No. 3 Kansas routed Iowa State 79-53.

The Jayhawks closed the first half with a 21-3 run to take a 20-point lead. They improved to 12-2 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12, handing Iowa State its most-lopsided loss in the series since an 89-66 setback Feb. 12, 2011, in Lawrence.

Kansas held star Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton to five points.

