Kansas scores late to beat S. Dakota 17-14 in Leipold debut

Jayhawks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (17) gets past South Dakota defensive lineman Brendan Webb (91) to get a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jason Bean connected with Lawrence Arnold for the second time in the game with 1:12 remaining Friday night, allowing Kansas to escape with a 17-14 victory over South Dakota in coach Lance Leipold’s debut with the Jayhawks.

The Coyotes had pulled ahead when Kansas native Travis Theis ran 25 yards for a go-ahead score with 5:16 to go.

The student section rushed the field to celebrate the end of a 13-game skid — albeit against an FCS opponent — and the Jayhawks’ first win since beating Texas Tech on Oct. 26, 2019.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories