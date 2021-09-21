Kansas starting RB Velton Gardner enters transfer portal

Jayhawks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold looks over his opponent before an NCAA college football game against Baylor in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 18 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas running back Velton Gardner, who led the Jayhawks in rushing last season, has entered the transfer portal.

The junior saw his playing time decrease over the first three games under new coach Lance Leipold.

Gardner started each game. He got 19 carriers against South Dakota and eight against Coastal Carolina, then appeared in just four plays and carried twice for four yards in Saturday’s blowout loss to Baylor.

By transferring now, Gardner could potentially redshirt this season and still have two years of eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories