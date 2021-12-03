Kansas surges past St. Johns for win, 95-75.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 20: Ochai Agbaji #30 of the Kansas Jayhawks and David McCormack #33 of the Kansas Jayhawks react to a basket during the second half against the Eastern Washington Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on March 20, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP/KSNW) — Christian Braun had a career-high 31 points, Ochai Agbaji scored 23, and No. 8 Kansas emphatically turned back a second-half charge to beat St. John’s 95-75 in the first basketball game at new UBS Arena, home of the NHL’s New York Islanders.

Senior forward David McCormack was a force inside for the Jayhawks, scoring 15 points and snagging 13 rebounds for the Jayhawks. McCormack’s rebounding helped the Jayhawks outrebound the St. Johns Red Storm, 47-29.

Remy Martin was electric as well, adding 12 points and five assists, and Kansas clamped down on defense late. Over the course of the game, the Jayhawks would force 17 turnovers on the Red Storm, committing only 13 themselves.

The Jayhawks got out to an early lead to start the game, and despite a few scoring runs for St. Johns, they would never concede the lead.

Kansas has bounced back from a one-point loss to Dayton last week with consecutive double-digit wins. Their next game will be Tuesday, Dec. 7, against the University of Texas-El Paso. That game will air on the ESPN family of networks.