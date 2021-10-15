Kansas tabbed by Big 12 coaches as preseason favorite

Jayhawks

KU Jayhawks (KSN File Photo)

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Kansas has been tabbed the Big 12 preseason men’s basketball favorite by the league’s head coaches.

The Jayhawks got eight of 10 first-place votes from coaches who couldn’t vote for their own teams.

Texas got the remaining two first-place votes.

Defending national champion Baylor was picked to finish third. AP Big 12 player of the year Jared Butler is among three standouts guards no longer with the Bears.

The coaches picked three Kansas players for the preseason All-Big 12 team. That includes preseason player of the year Remy Martin.

