NEW ORLEANS, La. — For the second time since 2018, the Kansas Jayhawks and the Villanova Wildcats will face off in a Final Four matchup in the NCAA Tournament.

In 2018, the Jayhawks fell to the Wildcats 95-79, missing out on their first NCAA Championship appearance since 2012.

Both programs have seen big roster changes as players graduated, transferred or entered the NBA Draft.

2018 Lineups

Kansas Villanova Guard – Devonte’ Graham Guard – Jaylen Brunson Guard – Malik Newman Guard – Mikal Bridges Guard – LaGerald Vick Guard – Phil Booth Forward – Svi Mykhailiuk Forward – Eric Paschall Center – Udoka Azuibuike Forward – Omari Spellman

Paschall and Azuibuike now play together for the Utah Jazz and four other starters play in the NBA.

Graham – New Orleans Pelicans

Mykhailiuk – Toronto Raptors

Bridges – Phoenix Suns

Brunson – Dallas Mavericks

Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo, who came off the bench for the Wildcats in that matchup, now plays for the Sacramento Kings.

The teams look much different now, but one thing KU had on their roster in 2018 and also in 2022, is a consensus All American with Graham and Ochai Agbaji.

Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot was one of five players on either roster who will be present for both Final Four matchups.

“It’s like it’s written,” Lightfoot said. “We play them in the Final Four and lost to them in 2018 and its only fair to go out there and play again and give them our best shot. I know they are going to give us their best shot.”

Lightfoot said the difference in 2022 is that the team is not satisfied with a Final Four appearance. They want to play for a national championship.

“In 2018, it was more like, we won the Elite Eight and got to the Final Four and, ‘Hey! That’s amazing.’ I think this team has the idea, ‘Hey! We made it to the Final Four, but let’s go make it happen beyond that,'” Lightfoot said. “Nobody is satisfied with where we’re at.”

The Jayhawks and Wildcats tipoff from New Orleans on Saturday, April 2 at 5:09 p.m. with a ticket to the national title game on the line.