PHOENIX, Ariz. (KSNT) – Kansas football had the opportunity to win its ninth game of the season with a matchup against UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday.

The Jayhawk offense looked as potent as ever in their first game without offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, beating the Rebels 49-36 in Phoenix.

UNLV started with a statement, taking its opening drive for a touchdown and 7-0 lead. Kansas was forced to punt, creating a big defensive stand for the Jayhawks.

A three-and-out gave KU the ball back, and Jason Bean and company made it count. Multiple big pickups ended in a six-yard Luke Grimm touchdown catch to tie the game at 7-7.

The dominoes began to fall when Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant recorded his fourth interception of the season to stop a Rebel drive. A wide-open Luke Grimm caught his second touchdown of the game four plays later, taking the ball 60 yards for a 14-7 lead.

UNLV looked to get back into scoring but missed a 52-yard field goal short. The Jayhawks turned that into another passing touchdown, this one caught by Lawrence Arnold in a play fans went to social media to share their awe.

With a 21-7 lead, Kansas defensive back Craig Young recorded the second interception of the game in the second quarter. Two plays later, Jason Bean gave the ball right back on an interception in the endzone.

The Rebels punted, and the Kansas offense continued to drive. Running back Devin Neal, who is reportedly returning for his senior season, capped an eight-play drive with a one-yard touchdown run to take a 28-7 lead.

A UNLV field goal as the clock expired made the game 28-10 in favor of Kansas at the half.

Third quarter play did not start as Kansas had hoped. Bean threw his second interception of the game a minute into the frame, with UNLV turning that into a touchdown five plays later to make a 28-17 game.

Kansas was forced to punt on its next possession, and the Rebels scored on the next play on a 37-yard touchdown. With a slim 28-24 lead, Bean threw a third interception to give the Rebels the ball in Jayhawk territory.

The Kansas defense stood tall and forced a punt. The offense used the energy to get back in the endzone on a 40-yard fourth-down pass to Lawrence Arnold to take a 35-24 lead.

UNLV responded with a touchdown, and the Jayhawks came right back with a 56-yard Arnold touchdown to take a 42-30 lead. The Rebels turned the ball over on downs, and Kansas added another score with a 43-yard touchdown pass to Grimm to take a 49-30 lead.

The Rebels responded with a score, but the Jayhawks didn’t give the ball back. In the end, it was Kansas on top 49-36 and a Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory.

Bean finished 19 of 28 passing for 449 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. The scores officially moved Bean into second all-time in Kansas career passing touchdowns.

Grimm finished with four catches for 160 yards and three scores. Arnold added six catches for 132 yards and three scores. Neal rushed 20 times for 71 yards and a touchdown.

The win marks the Jayhawks’ ninth of the year, the most wins for the program since 2007.