LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Jayhawks beat Nebraska at Allen Fieldhouse in the Super 16 round of the WNIT. The score was 64-55.

Taiyanna Jackson was a menace on both ends of the court, with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Chandler Prater also notched a double-double with 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds to help move the Jayhawks into the Great 8, where they will face the winner of Friday night’s game between Texas Tech and Arkansas in Fayetteville.

With Thursday’s win, Kansas moved to 22-11 on the season, while Nebraska ended its season with an 18-15 record.