Kersgieter leads Kansas women past No. 13 Texas 70-66

Jayhawks

by: AP

Posted:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Holly Kersgieter scored 19 points, six in overtime, and Kansas defeated No. 13 Texas 70-66.

Zakiyah Franklin hit a 3-pointer to open the overtime and the Jayhawks didn’t trail after that.

Kersgieter scored inside on back-to-back possessions to give Kansas a 66-61 lead with two minutes to play.

Audrey Warren scored for Texas but after a Kansas miss, the Longhorns had a crucial shot clock violation with 35 seconds remaining.

Joanne Allen-Taylor paced Texas with 18 points. Kansas last beat a ranked team in February of 2018 and had not won in Austin since 2012.

February 13 2022 05:30 pm

