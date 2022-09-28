LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — The University of Kansas (KU) prepares to put its perfect football record on the line Saturday when it hosts Iowa State.

It’s also homecoming weekend in Lawrence.

To add to the excitement, the Kansas Athletics & Alumni Association had already planned a huge celebration.

The fun begins Friday evening with a Rock Chalk Block Party. The event will be held on Mass Street between 10th Street and 11th Street. The schedule includes a free concert and is as follows:

5:30 p.m. — Area opens to the public

7:50 p.m. — Free pep rally

8:15 p.m. — Free Chris Lane concert

This is the first year for the homecoming block party. It is a rain or shine event, and all ages are welcome.

Saturday at noon, the KU basketball coach and members of the KU men’s basketball team plan to tailgate with dozens of fans during a “Rock Chalk Talk on the Hill” event. Organizers describe the event as the “ultimate gameday experience.” Tickets are required, and the tailgate is limited to 80 fans.

KU also plans the normal slate of gameday activities, including the pregame Hawk Walk, where fans greet the team at the south end of Memorial Stadium and a pregame Happy Hour from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

As for the football game, KU expects another full house at David Booth Memorial Stadium. Kickoff on Oct. 1 is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The game will also air on ESPN2.