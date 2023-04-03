KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas basketball player and current Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins will be making his return to the team after missing 21 games, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wiggins was absent from the team due to a family matter as his father, Mitchell Wiggins, was dealing with a serious health issue.

The Warriors have three regular-season games left, and Wiggins will be a huge addition to the team as they prepare to make another playoff run.

In 37 games played this season, he is averaging 17.1 points, five rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also was a vital piece in last year’s Warriors championship run.

Wiggins signed a four-year, $109 million contract extension back in October. He gives the Warriors a major boost on the defensive end, along with his offensive production.

The nine-year NBA veteran spent one season at Kansas, earning First-Team All-Big 12, Second-Team All-American and Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Wiggins will attend the Warriors game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday and the plan is for him to play this week.

He did miss time earlier in the season due to non-COVID illness, left foot soreness and a strained abductor.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Wiggins has been working out on his own while he’s been away from the team, but they will need to evaluate his fitness and conditioning to determine how soon he can return.