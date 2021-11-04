KU alumni to perform flyover at Jayhawk football game this weekend

LAWRENCE, KS – OCTOBER 27: A general view of Memorial Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Brian Davidson/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — Two military aircraft, piloted by KU alumni, are set to fly over the University of Kansas campus this weekend, as a part of their Salute to Service celebration.

Two A-10 Warthogs from the 303rd Fighter Squadron out of Whiteman Air Force Base are expected to pass over David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium after the national anthem, shortly before the 11 a.m. kickoff against Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown.

In preparation for the pre-game flyover, the two aircraft will do a practice run over the stadium on Friday, Nov. 5 around 2:30 p.m.