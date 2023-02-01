WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — While the 2023 college football season is still over 200 days away, fans can start their travel plans now. The University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks announced its 2023 football schedule on Wednesday in an interesting way.

Scarlett, a six-year-old Jayhawks fan, was tasked with drawing the logos of each Jayhawks opponent in 2023. KU players then took turns guessing which team’s logo she drew. You can see the video by clicking the player above, courtesy of Kansas Athletics.

One logo in particular, the Central Florida Knights, was pretty spot-on.

(Courtesy: Kansas Athletics) (Courtesy: UCF Athletics)

Last season, the Jayhawks finished 6-7, appearing in a bowl game for the first time since 2009. It was a 55-53 loss to Arkansas in triple overtime in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but the Jayhawks stormed back from being down as much as 25 points to give the Razorbacks a scare.

The 2023 schedule consists of the regular nine conference games, two of those being against first-year Big 12 members Cincinnati and Central Florida.

The Jayhawks will also play three non-conference opponents in Missouri State, Illinois and Nevada.

Here’s the full schedule:

(Courtesy: Kansas Athletics)

Aug. 31 – Missouri State

Sept. 9 – Illinois

Sept. 16 – Nevada

Sept. 23 – BYU

Sept. 30 – Texas

Oct. 7 – UCF

Oct. 14 – Oklahoma State

Oct. 28 – Oklahoma

Nov. 4 – Iowa State

Nov. 11 – Texas Tech

Nov. 18 – Sunflower Showdown vs. Kansas State

Nov. 25 – Cincinnati

Season tickets are now on sale and can be purchased on the Kansas Jayhawks Athletics website.