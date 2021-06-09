KU announces date for in-person Late Night in the Phog

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – After going virtual last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, KU Athletics announced Late Night in the Phog will be held in person Friday, Oct. 1.

“One thing about last year’s pandemic was it took away from fans being able to attend events, but it also took away some fun opportunities for us too,” KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self said. “We probably tip off the season as well as anybody in America with Late Night in the Phog and we are glad it will be back. It will be the first chance for our fans to see the large number of newcomers that we feel is a terrific recruiting class.”

KU Athletics didn’t give any details on if there will be a performance by a musical guest as in the past few years but said it will feature routines by the spirit squad and dance teams, skits by both men’s and women’s basketball teams and more.

“We could not be more excited for the return of Late Night in the Phog,” KU women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider said. “This annual kick off for the basketball season is something our players greatly look forward to participating in. We can’t wait to see Allen Fieldhouse back to full capacity.”