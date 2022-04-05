LAWRENCE, Kan. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — Thousands of screaming University of Kansas (KU) fans will return to Lawrence this weekend to again celebrate their 2022 NCAA National Champion Jayhawks.

The University’s Athletics Department announced a parade will take place Saturday, April 4, starting at 10 a.m.

The parade will head down Massachusetts Street, a.k.a. Mass Street, before turning west and ending at Allen Fieldhouse, the home of the Kansas Jayhawks Men’s Basketball Team.

It’s also where a 2022 National Championship banner will eventually hang from the rafters.

The parade comes after KU threw a massive welcome home celebration for the Jayhawks a day after the team won the championship.

Fans gathered inside Memorial Stadium to cheer for the team as they arrived back on campus.