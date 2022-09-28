LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — Last Saturday was the first sellout crowd in about 3 years for University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawk football, and this Saturday is shaping up to see another sellout crowd.

Ask anyone out at the Jayhawks game on Saturday, the atmosphere was electrifying.

“It’s been really exciting just to get to see them succeed and do really well,” KU alumnus Chandler Sells said.

“It was like the stadium had such positive energy about it,” KU senior Mallory Leifried said.

But with a full stadium, KU Athletics said there were a few bumps in the overall fan experience. That’s why KU is looking to make some improvements.

“It’s a cool experience to have that many people but overwhelming to them, so just making changes with like, maybe organizing the lines a little better or like being fast with payments,” Sells said.

Jason Booker, KU’s deputy athletic director for external affairs and revenue generation, said they listened to the feedback and complaints that fans emailed in.

“We don’t get to see everything, so hearing from their perspective and their experiences is important,” Booker said. “So we’re adding 20 new points of sales for concession stands this weekend. We’re offering hawkers throughout the stadium to walk through the stands and also sell in the concourse areas. We’re going to offer some cash-only stands to help with throughput.”

Fans will also notice organized lines for concessions next Saturday.

“We’re also looking at queuing our lines with stanchions and trying to get that, you know, a little bit more organized,” Booker said.

Fans can bring in unopened bottles of water and utilize the water refilling stations throughout the concourse.

“We also have a concessions happy hour we’re offering this Saturday for 2:30 (p.m.) kick from 1-2 (p.m.). So we have discounted food and beverage options, including beer at certain concession stands,” Booker said.

For merchandise, KU will bring in some kiosks on loan from the Kansas City Royals, so fans can buy football gear.

Despite some issues over the weekend, fans are just excited to see the stadium full again.

“Hopefully, we keep the streak, and I can end my four years at KU with a good football season,” Leifried said.