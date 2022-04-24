WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The University of Kansas men’s national champion basketball team started their barnstorming tour in Wichita on Friday, April 22 at East High School.

It was their first of many stops across the state to celebrate their achievements.

KSN talked to some Jayhawk fans in line to meet the players and get autographs.

“I’m a super fan, my dad taught me well. I was in a diaper watching basketball with him since day one. I’ve been here for two hours, I’ve been here since noon,” said Dixie Perez McBee, a faithful KU fan since birth.

Along with getting an autograph, KU fans could participate in a silent auction, some Q&A sessions and an interactive camp with the players.

Sixteen players came to Wichita, including Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaj.

Braun says he has been “soaking it in and making sure we understand how truly cool this opportunity is and how few and far between they are.”

“This team is like you know I’d say the pinnacle of Kansas basketball,” said Ogbaji. ” we are just hard-working guys that had to earn it and it was never given to us but we just had to earn it and we earned everything this season.”

As for what lies ahead for sixth-year Christian Braun, he has big plans:

As of Sunday, Ochai Agbaji has also declared for the NBA Draft in a tweet.