KU basketball game canceled due to COVID concerns

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball has canceled their game with Colorado scheduled for Tuesday.

The Jayhawks were scheduled to play Colorado in Boulder. The team announced the cancellation less than two hours before the game was scheduled to tip-off.

“Our top priority since the start of the pandemic has been the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, and the community,” CU Athletic Director Rick George said in a press release from Colorado Athletics. “While we’re disappointed for our student-athletes and fans to have to cancel the game, both schools agreed this is the best decision.”

Kansas’ next basketball game is scheduled for Dec. 29 against Harvard.

