WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The college basketball season is less than a month away, and two University of Kansas Jayhawks are receiving some preseason praise.

The 2023-2024 men’s basketball preseason All-Big 12 Team voted on by the league’s coaches was released Thursday, and KU’s Hunter Dickinson and Dajuan Harris Jr. found themselves on the list.

Dickinson is the first student-athlete to garner both Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Player and Newcomer of the Year awards.

A fourth-year transfer from Michigan, Dickinson earned many national and conference honors with the Wolverines, including Consensus All-America Second Team in 2021. He was a three-time All-Big Ten selection with first-team honors in 2022 and 2023.

Dickinson averaged 17.2 points and 8.4 rebounds for his career and led Michigan in points and rebounds each of the last three seasons.

Harris has been with the Jayhawks program since the 2020-2021 season and, for his career, has appeared in 106 games, averaging 5.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds in three seasons.

The Kansas Jayhawks begin their season on Nov. 6 against North Carolina Central at 7 p.m.