WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Jayhawks will be heading to Illinois to play an exhibition against Illinois to support relief efforts from the devastating Maui wildfires.

A news release from KU Athletics says the game will be played on Oct. 29 at the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois at 5 p.m. Proceeds from the game will be donated to the Hawai’i community foundation Maui Strong Fund.

Kansas head coach Bill Self said he talked to Illinois head coach Brad Underwood on how they could help, as the city of Maui — home to the Maui Invitational Tournament — has been a big part of college basketball.

“For decades, the Maui Invitational and the city of Lahaina have been very important to college basketball, and our thoughts and prayers go to that entire community as they recover from such a tragic event,” Self said. “(Underwood) and I discussed how our private scrimmage could become an exhibition game to raise money to benefit the so many affected by the recent catastrophic fires in Maui. We both felt this would be a great way for our programs to create awareness to help this cause.”

KU Athletics says as part of the unique partnership with Illinois, KU also will be provided an allotment of tickets that is larger than what is traditionally offered to a visiting team. All ticket sales information, and further details regarding the game, will be announced soon.

Maui County confirmed on Thursday the death toll from the wildfires is at 111. The county also released the names of three more individuals whose lives were claimed by the fire in Lahaina. A total of five identities have been confirmed since Tuesday, Aug. 15.