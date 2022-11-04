LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas men’s basketball kicked off the 2022-23 season with a 94-63 exhibition win against Pittsburg State Thursday in Allen Fieldhouse.

The Gorillas stormed out the gate with a 12-0 run after the tip. A steal from senior Kevin McCullar Jr. sparked a Kansas run, allowing the Jayhawks to lead for the first time at 27-26. From there, the lead changed twice, with the Jayhawks pulling away and taking a 39-34 halftime advantage.

In the second half, the Jayhawks added to their lead, going on a 15-2 run to start the period. Junior Jalen Wilson scored 13 of his 23 in the opening half, while freshman Gradey Dick had 13 second-half points, which included a perfect 2-for-2 from three-point range.

The Jayhawks dominated inside, outscoring the Gorillas 62-22 in points in the paint.

Kansas will open the 2022-23 regular season facing off against Omaha Monday, Nov. 7, in Allen Fieldhouse at 7 p.m.

The night began with a moment of silence for remembering former Kansas forward Gethro Muscadin, who passed away on Monday, Oct. 31. A banner honoring coach Bill Self’s father, Bill Self Sr., was dedicated. The banner revealed part of a phrase that Self’s father used to tell him and his siblings while growing up and one that was embodied by the 2021-22 teams’ journey to the NCAA Championships, “Just Load the Wagon.”