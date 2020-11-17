KU Chancellor: No fans at any Kansas Athletics home competitions throughout November

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — KU Chancellor Douglas A. Girod announced Tuesday that the university will not host fans at any Kansas Athletics home competitions for the rest of November due to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the region.

This includes volleyball matches on Thursday and Friday, the football game on Saturday, the women’s basketball games Nov. 25 and Nov. 29, and also the football game Nov. 28.

Chancellor Girod said the decision was made after consulting with KU’s Pandemic Medical Advisory Team and other university leaders. He said he will be consulting with this group later this week regarding December athletics events.

“We know this is disappointing to those of you who planned to be on campus to root for the Jayhawks. While we are not aware of any incidents of COVID-19 transmission at any home athletics competitions this year, the recent spike in cases and hospitalizations makes it unwise to host fans at this time,” Chancellor Girod said in a message posted on KU’s website.

To read the full statement from Chancellor Girod, click here.

