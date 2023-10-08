LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Jayhawks were hitting on all cylinders at home on Saturday against the Central Florida Knights. After jumping out to a 24-0 lead at halftime, the Jayhawks cruised in the second half to a 51-22 victory.

“This is a really good bounce back for us and this program,” explained KU Head Coach Lance Leipold. “I had my concerns, to be honest, I didn’t know how we would handle that because of last week. You know, being disappointing in so many ways. But to see this today, I’m really proud of them.”

KU rushed for a season-high 399 yards. They are now 5-1 this season and 2-1 in the Big 12 Conference.

“We got our confidence back, and we know we can compete with anybody,” said junior running back, Devin Neal. “Like I’ve always said, it’s about our execution. I think we executed at a high level today and now we go back into the film room and still clean up some mistakes that we made and we look forward to next week.”