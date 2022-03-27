WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Final Four is on the way for the Kansas Jayhawk men’s basketball team.

Faithful fans on Sunday say they are thrilled, but not surprised.

“It seems like it’s been on of those runs,” said KU graduate Nick Gregory. “They’ve just really come together as a team.”

Gregory was in the crowd watching the ‘Hawks Sunday at Emerson Biggin’s in Old Town.

“They have good games and bad games but it’s two halves of basketball,” said KU fan Jake Rowell. “I just think they reload every year. A lot of kids want to come join the program under Self.”

Jake was there with his mother, who is pondering a run at tickets to the final four.

“Oh it’s so much fun,” said Krystal Rowell. “It’s great to go watch them. There’s so much energy from the crowd.”

Big Lou, Louis Lopez, is the owner of Emerson Biggin’s. Big Lou says he loves to see the crowds out spending money and watching the games.

But he also loves Kansas basketball.

“I love Kansas State, Wichita State and KU,” said Big Lou. “But at the end of the day it’s a great sport. It’s basketball. Wichita in general loves basketball. So they follow their team no matter where they’re from. It’s amazing how many people come together to watch basketball.”