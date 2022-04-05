LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – KU fans quickly filled Mass Street in downtown Lawrence following the 72-69 win against North Carolina.

The Jayhawks brought their fourth NCAA title back to Allen Fieldhouse on Monday thanks to a second-half flurry that erased a 16-point deficit.

KSN News was on Mass Street following the victory and talked to one fan who graduated from KU.

“It was looking a little scary, but I had the faith man. We’re so good. We made it look easy,” said Clay. “This is as big as it gets hands down. Hands down. I was here in 08 for this exact same scenario, and I’m here to watch it replay. This has been amazing.”

The party continued into early Tuesday morning. The Lawrence Police Department posted on Facebook the following:

“After shopping cart surfing, Spider-Man spotting, and lots of high fives it’s officially “sidewalk time” Kansas Jayhawks! We’d like to open the streets. Please and Thank you. #RockChalk Kansas Men’s Basketball Champions!”

It was the largest comeback in national championship history, surpassing the 1963 title game when Loyola overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Cincinnati at the buzzer, 60-58.