WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It did not take long for fans to run out and grab some fresh University of Kansas (KU) gear following the NCAA Championship win against the University of North Carolina.

Academy Sports in Northwest Wichita said from the moment they opened, more than 200 people came in to get that coveted new merch, and while most fans watched the game last night, one KU die-hard said he took one for the team by turning off his television.

“I did turn on the Chiefs, and I ended up watching them lose at the last second, and I was like ‘Aw,'” said Phil Weitzel.

Weitzel said he is a die-hard KU fan, but with his sports viewing luck, he stayed away from Monday night’s game.

“My family actually tells me not to watch the game. They don’t want me watching any Kansas City Chiefs game, no KU games. They want to see the team win,” said Weitzel.

But keeping his eyes away won’t stop him from celebrating. Weitzel said he is getting a championship shirt for his daughter and watching a recording Tuesday night.

“I will have a little celebration by myself,” said Weitzel.

Ernie Misak, another die-hard KU fan, said nothing could stop him from watching KU basketball.

“I just can’t get away from it. I don’t do anything when KU is playing. When KU is playing, I don’t want anybody to interrupt me,” said Misak.

Misak said he is proud that the Jayhawks are national champs once more.

“I want to show my pride in KU. We are actually going on vacation, and I want to make sure that I have a national championship t-shirt,” said Misak.

The manager of Academy Sports said they are still waiting on more than 15 orders of national champion merch to come in, but they are glad they had some available for the first day.