NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Kansas Jayhawks don’t play in the Final Four until Saturday evening, but the fun surrounding the event begins long before tipoff.

Fans will find the daily schedule below. It’s also available by downloading the Men’s final Four App. You’ll also find maps, health and safety guidelines, and surprise announcements.

You’ll also be invited to take part in the NCAA Men’s Championship Light Show. You’ll need the Final Four App on your phone. Listen for an announcement regarding The Light Show. Open the App and tap the Light Show card. Hold up your phone and the App will take care of the rest.

Friday, April 1

Reece’s Men’s FREE Final Four Friday

Caesars Superdome

Doors open at 10 a.m.

Cost — Free

Free admission for the entire family! Watch your favorite players and teams hit the court and practice before the Final Four games tipoff. Practice schedule is as follows:

11:00 a.m. – Villanova

12:00 p.m. – Kansas

1:00 p.m. – North Carolina

2:00 p.m. – Duke

3:35 p.m. – NABC Reese’s All-Star Game

Tip-off Tailgate presented by Nissan

Champions Square, Caesar’s Superdome

11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Looking for a pep rally? You’ll find it here! Plus you can enjoy musical performances, activities, pop-a-shots and food and drinks.

Fan Fest Presented by Capital One

Morial Convention Center

Noon-7 p.m.

Cost: Free with Men’s Final Four ticket and for Capital One cardholders

12 and under FREE. $8 pre-sale for 13 years and older $10 at the door for 13 years and older

BUY TICKETS: Click HERE to purchase tickets

WAIVER REQUIRED: Click HERE to fill out your waiver ahead of time. Show your confirmation email at the door for faster entry into Fan Fest.

Fan Fest will greet fans with a number of interactive games, celebrity and athlete appearances, and autograph signings. There will be free cheer clinics taking place over the weekend and even step up to the plate at the Home Run Derby.

March Madness Music Festival AT&T Block Party

Woldenberg Park

4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Cost: Register for free tickets online

The Block Party features Arcade Fire, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and DJ Rusty Lazer.

Saturday, April 2

Fan Fest Presented by Capital One

Morial Convention Center

10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Cost: Free with Men’s Final Four ticket and for Capital One cardholders

12 and under FREE. $8 pre-sale for 13 years and older $10 at the door for 13 years and older

BUY TICKETS: Click HERE to purchase tickets

WAIVER REQUIRED: Click HERE to fill out your waiver ahead of time. Show your confirmation email at the door for faster entry into Fan Fest.

Fan Fest will greet fans with a number of interactive games, celebrity and athlete appearances, and autograph signings. There will be free cheer clinics taking place over the weekend and even step up to the plate at the Home Run Derby.

Title IX Documentary

Airs on TBS

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Tip-off Tailgate presented by Nissan

Champions Square, Caesar’s Superdome

1:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Looking for a pep rally? You’ll find it here! Plus you can enjoy musical performances, activities, pop-a-shots and food and drinks.

March Madness Music Festival – Infinite Sounds by Coca-Cola Starlight

Woldenberg Park

2:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Cost: Register for tickets online

Concert features Khalid, The Kid Laroi, BIA, and Lucky Daye. Minors under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Final Four Games

Caesars Superdome

5:09 p.m. — Villanova vs. Kansas

7:49 p.m. — North Carolina vs. Duke

Sunday, April 3

Fan Fest Presented by Capital One

Morial Convention Center

Noon-7 p.m.

Cost: Free with Men’s Final Four ticket and for Capital One cardholders

12 and under FREE. $8 pre-sale for 13 years and older $10 at the door for 13 years and older

BUY TICKETS: Click HERE to purchase tickets

WAIVER REQUIRED: Click HERE to fill out your waiver ahead of time. Show your confirmation email at the door for faster entry into Fan Fest.

Fan Fest will greet fans with a number of interactive games, celebrity and athlete appearances, and autograph signings. There will be free cheer clinics taking place over the weekend and even step up to the plate at the Home Run Derby.

HBCU All-Star Game

University of New Orleans Lakefront Area

3 p.m.

Final Four Dribble presented by Buick

Mississippi River Heritage Park-John Churchill

3 p.m. (Registration begins at 1:30 p.m.)

Cost: Free — Register online

March Madness Music Festival Capital One Jamfest

Woldenberg Park

3 p.m.-10 p.m.

Cost: Register for tickets online

Show features Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, Grouplove, and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave. Minors under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Monday, April 4

Fan Fest Presented by Capital One

Morial Convention Center

Noon-7 p.m.

Tip-off Tailgate presented by Nissan

Champions Square, Caesar’s Superdome

4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Looking for a pep rally? You’ll find it here! Plus you can enjoy musical performances, activities, pop-a-shots and food and drinks.

Championship Tip-off

Caesars Superdome

8:20 p.m.

Need information about how to get around New Orleans, health and safety info, or information about Caesars Superdome? Check out our New Orleans’ Guide for KU Fans.