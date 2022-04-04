WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Before tip-off for the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship, many people are getting their last-minute items before watching the University of Kansas Jayhawks (KU) take on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

Some fans are a little nervous heading into the game. Others are entirely confident. One thing is for sure, though; many will be chanting the KU rally call, “Rock. Chalk. Jayhawk.”

“[I’m] very excited. It’s gonna be an awesome game. Got my whole family coming over. We have a rowdy household and looking very forward to it,” said Jane Meier.

Meier is one of many swarming to Rally House to freshen up their Jayhawk merch.

“I needed a new flag. My other one’s pretty worn out. Just showing KU pride. Got several shirts,” said Rick Pugh.

“Madness. Absolute madness. It’s been great. People [have] been coming in and out [of the store, and are] excited. You can feel it in the air that this is the year for us that we are gonna win it all,” said Chris McCluer, Rally House manager in training.

KU hasn’t brought home the title since 2008. Many fans are ready to add another banner to Allen Fieldhouse.

“It’s been a long time, and quite honestly, we need to catch up to some of their other ‘blue bloods’ in the national championships that we have,” said Brad Crow.

“I think a lot of people are hoping for the best, but I think there’s a lot of people like me that are just confident after what happened in the last game,” said Martin Miller.

“I watched the game, North Carolina and Duke, and I wasn’t that impressed [with them]. I really feel like KU’s is gonna win it big this time,” said Lisa McMahon.

Stocked on KU treats and decked out in blue and red, fans are ready to watch.

“Waggons are loaded, so let’s go play,” Pugh said.

Rally House says if the Jayhawks win, they expect the rush to get KU champion gear will be even bigger than the super bowl.