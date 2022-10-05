LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — Sometimes it pays to be good at football, and the University of Kansas (KU) athletic department will see the benefits of a 5-0 start this coming Saturday.

The athletic department announced Wednesday that David Booth Memorial Stadium is a sellout for the third straight week. The KU Jayhawks are set to play the No. 17 Texas Christian University (TCU) Horned Frogs at 11 a.m.

This is the first three-game sellout streak for the Jayhawks in 14 years.

Along with the sellout comes the arrival of College Gameday, a weekly college football show that airs on ESPN before games start on Saturday mornings. Each week, they announce a different school they are going to, and they will be in Lawrence on Saturday.

The Jayhawks are seeing success on the gridiron reminiscent of 2007 when they finished 12-1 with an Orange Bowl win over Virginia Tech. They are currently ranked No. 19 in the AP Poll following a 14-11 win over Iowa State last weekend.

TCU comes into Lawrence with some firepower of their own, though, as they toppled the Oklahoma Sooners 55-24 last weekend. The game will air on FS1.