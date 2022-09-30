LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — Homecoming weekend just got a whole lot better for the University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks.

For the second straight week, David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will be at capacity as Kansas Athletics officially announced a sellout for Saturday’s Homecoming matchup against Iowa State.

The 4-0 Jayhawks enter the Homecoming matchup against the 3-1 Cyclones after their best start to the season since 2009.

After selling out last week against Duke, the two consecutive sellouts are also the first since 2009, when Kansas played in front of sellout crowds in consecutive home games against Nebraska and Oklahoma.

Saturday’s Homecoming game will kick off at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday’s matchup with Iowa State is the second of a three-game home stretch, as Kansas will host TCU on Oct. 8.

The Jayhawks will also welcome Oklahoma State on Nov. 5 and Texas on Nov. 19.