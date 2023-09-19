WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The BYU Cougars will be coming into some hostile territory on Saturday when they face the Jayhawks.

The KU Football X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday announced the game at David Booth Memorial Stadium was sold out for Saturday’s game.

The Jayhawks are 3-0 on the season, with wins over Missouri State, Illinois and Nevada heading into conference play starting Saturday.

Saturday’s game will not be easy, though. BYU is coming off a huge win against Arkansas — the team who beat Kansas in the Liberty Bowl last year — and is also 3-0 on the season.

Saturday’s game is slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff and will air on ESPN.