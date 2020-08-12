KU football kicks off Sept. 26 against Baylor

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The KU Jayhawks will start its 2020 football season against Baylor University, after the Big 12 Conference announced it will move forward with fall sports.
The game set for Sept. 26 kicks off a 9-game schedule for the University of Kansas. While K-State has a non-conference game set for Sept. 12, the Jayhawks do not currently have a game set before the conference matches:
- Sept. 26 – Baylor University in Texas
- Oct. 3 – Oklahoma State at home
- Oct. 17 – West Virginia University in West Virginia
- Oct. 24 – K-State Wildcats in Manhattan
- Oct. 31 – Iowa State at home
- Nov. 7 – Oklahoma University in Oklahoma
- Nov. 28 – Texas Christian University at home
- Dec. 5 – Texas Tech in Texas
