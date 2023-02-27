LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — It’s exciting times in Lawrence for the University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawk football.

The team is coming off its most successful season in over a decade, and now the Anderson Football Complex is set to be upgraded in July.

KU’s locker room and weight will undergo a significant renovation. They are set to begin working on the complex after spring practice.

Crews are expected to start on Monday, April 10. The locker room will be 8,000 square feet and will feature state-of-the-art lockers created by Longhorn Lockers.

The lockers will have cushioned seats with an embroidered headrest and reclining features specifically designed for football players.

There will also be more storage space for players, airflow to dry equipment, specific space for shoulder pads, glove hooks that will act as dyers and more overall space for each stall.

The number of lockers will go from 110 to 124. There will be a large “Kansas” script logo installed on the ceiling. The Ceiling will also include integrated lighting with different modes like “game day,” “every day,” and “recruiting.”

Lockers will be installed on July 7 and be finished before the start of the training camp.

“This is a day that will be remembered as the very first step of the transformational changes that are about to occur at Anderson Football Family Complex and David Booth Memorial Stadium,” Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff said.

The weight room will be 15,000 square feet with renovations such as state-of-the-art equipment that will cater to the training needs of the team.

Upgrades also include 18 platform weight racks. The racks will be customized with height and size dimensions that are suited to the way Kansas’ Director of Sports Performance, Matt Gildersleeve, trains the team.

Each rack will also have pieces of Kansas’ football culture engrained into it with different logos, expressions and sayings that represent the program daily.

More force plates and 1080 Sprint—a portable resistance training and testing device for sprints and change of direction movements—will also be added to the weight room.

The weight room will also have two videoboards used to communicate training and culture and recruiting presentations. The main area will consist of a new wire mesh ceiling with perimeter color-changing LED lighting to provide different elements throughout the day.

“There is no doubt this will be a top-five weight room in the nation,” Gildersleeve said.

The project will be headed by HNTB and Multistudio.

“I am excited to see this project come together and know it will benefit our current players,” Kansas Head Coach Lance Leipold said.

For more information on the renovations, you can click here.