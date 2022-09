LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks are now 4-0 after beating Duke University’s Blue Devils Saturday afternoon.

The Jayhawks beat the Blue Devils 35-27, making this the fourth win of the season.

This was the Blue Devils’ first loss of the season, making them 3-1.

KU will go on to play Iowa State University on Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m. for the homecoming game.