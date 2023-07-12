ARLINGTON, Tex. (KSNW) — There’s a lot to talk about as the University of Kansas Jayhawks look to build off a 2022 season that exceeded just about all expectations.

“Last year was an exciting year for us to take a big step forward as a program,” Leipold said. “We’re excited to take another step this year.”

Leipold says he likes the offensive line group and its ability to protect quarterback Jalon Daniels, including incoming transfer Logan Brown from Wisconsin.

He says development across the board has been key. Leipold adds the 5-0 start to KU’s 2022 season meant confidence and belief grew quickly.

“Our locker room and leadership from our upperclassmen allowed us to take that step,” Leipold said.

He says becoming a player-led program is key. The four players KU sent to Big 12 Football Media Days (Jalon Daniels, Devin Neal, Kenny Logan Jr. and Rich Miller) have played a key role in building that.

“I know the whole defense,” explained Rich Miller. “I know everything that’s going on, but now, I want to take it to the level of what can make me get there faster. And it doesn’t have to be something physical, but what mentally can I do to get me there faster? Do I have to know this concept? Do I have to know what’s coming? You know what I’m saying? So, that’s been the biggest thing like, just how a quarterback looks at the defense, that’s how I have to look at the offense the exact same way.”

The Jayhawks are also renovating the locker room and weight room. Leipold hopes these projects will be complete by August 1.

Another key piece for KU’s program is offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. He signed a contract extension to stay in Lawrence.

“Our university has made a commitment to our staff,” Leipold said. “I’ve known what a great coach Andy is for some time. Andy will be a head coach someday. There’s no doubt about that.”

Running Back Devin Neal had this to say about his head coach, “He gets us prepared in the right position, so I’m really excited to see what he comes up with this year, and I’m ready to play some ball.”

Neal, a breakout player from a year ago, also said, “I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life. I’m not worn out, and it’s just a really exciting time for us as a team, and I just feel a lot more energy than I did last year.”