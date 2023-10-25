WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With the college basketball season just around the corner, one University of Kansas freshman has garnered some preseason praise.

Johnny Furphy, a freshman from Centre of Excellence — a developmental program in Australia — was added to the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Watch List on Wednesday.

Should he win the award, Furphy would be the second-straight Jayhawk to win the award. Jalen Wilson — who is now with the Brooklyn Nets after being drafted earlier this year — won the award last year.

Furphy averaged 14.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game For Centre of Excellence last year. He reclassified to the 2023 class and garnered attention when he participated in various NBA Academy events in the United States, including the NBA Academy Games in Atlanta in July 2023.

The winner of the 2024 Julius Erving Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard), Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard), Karl Malone (Power Forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.