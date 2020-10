LAWRENCE, Kan. (KU Athletics) — An annual fan favorite, the 36th annual Late Night in the Phog presented by HyVee, signaling the official start of KU’s men’s and women’s basketball seasons, will debut on Friday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. (Central). With the worldwide COVID pandemic, this year’s event will be virtual and streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, Facebook Live and KUAthletics.com. In addition, the event will be featured on local cable networks throughout the state of Kansas, including the Kansas City area.

Late Night in the Phog, produced by KU’s award-winning Rock Chalk Video department, will feature skits by both basketball teams, video highlights, coach and student-athlete introductions, scrimmages by the KU women’s and men’s teams and much more.