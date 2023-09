WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A University of Kansas Jayhawks guard has been suspended, a public relations rep confirmed to KSN.

The university says it cannot confirm why Morris was suspended.

Morris entered a plea deal to end a misdemeanor assault case against him in Texas on Thursday, but it’s currently unclear if the two situations are related.

The university rep also couldn’t comment on if there’s a timeline for Morris’ suspension.