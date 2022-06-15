LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Jayhawk baseball has its new leader, according to multiple reports.

KU hired LSU assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald spent just the 2022 season with LSU. In that short time, he put together the country’s No. 1 recruiting class, according to PerfectGame.org. That class includes the most top-100 prospects in the country.

Before joining the Tigers, he spent nine seasons in the same position at Dallas Baptist. He also has head coaching experience at Des Moines College, where his teams reached the Junior College World Series four times.