NEW ORLEANS, La. (KSNW) – Kansas Jayhawk fans filled the stands in the Caesars Superdome ahead of Saturday’s Final Four.

The open practice took place at noon.

Villanova’s open practice was an hour before Kansas took the court. North Carolina hit the court at 1 p.m., and Duke had the final timeslot scheduled for 2 p.m.

No. 1-seed Kansas will meet Villanova at 5:09 p.m. Saturday. The game will air on TBS.

The Jayhawks most recently appeared in the Final Four in 2018, where they lost to Villanova, 95-79 in San Antonio.

The contest on Saturday will be the 10th all-time meeting between the two schools.

Check out KSN’s coverage of the Jayhawks in the Final Four by clicking here.