TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Men’s Basketball Team celebrated their national championship with the Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

The governor took to the podium surrounded by the Jayhawks and proclaimed April 25, 2022, as KU Men’s Basketball National Championship Victory Day, a holiday in the state of Kansas. She read a lengthy list of reasons as to why she made the proclamation, all having to do with the championship win and highlighting the team’s success throughout the years of the program.

After the proclamation, the governor’s office said she will join Senate President Ty Masterson and House Speaker Ron Ryckman for a reception to honor the college basketball champions.

The KU Jayhawks, led by head coach Bill Self, sealed their status as four-time NCAA national champions on April 4. In the Monday night championship game, the Jayhawks beat the University of North Carolina Tar Heels with a shocking second-half comeback 72 to 69.

The Jayhawks were welcomed home the next day at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, and the city held a parade in their honor that following weekend.