KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a whirlwind of a week for the Kansas Jayhawks Men’s Basketball Team.

A week ago the team was in New Orleans getting ready for the Final Four. Thursday the team was invited to Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium to celebrate the program’s fourth National Championship.

Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman congratulated the team and spent time with the players as they watched the game from a suite.

They also spent time with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, David McCormick, Dajuan Harris, and the rest of the team were recognized during the baseball game as super senior Mitch Lightfoot was interviewed on Crown Vision.

The team has a couple of days before the next celebration. Sunday the team will celebrate with thousands of fans during a parade down Massachusetts Street.