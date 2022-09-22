LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — If someone said a sports game between Kansas and Duke was a sellout, most wouldn’t bat an eye, likely because it would be assumed that the sport was basketball, where both teams are blue-blood programs with rich histories. But this matchup might just surprise fans because it’s not a matchup on the hardwood.

(Courtesy: KU Athletics)

It’s on the gridiron.

In what might be the craziest turnaround in the early college football season, the University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks are 3-0 for the first time since 2009 ahead of a big matchup with also-undefeated Duke.

The Jayhawks are becoming one of the trendiest programs in America for their play, and the fans are taking notice. The Jayhawks Athletic Department said in a tweet on Thursday the matchup is officially sold out.

The KU Athletic Department says the sellout is the first at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium since Nov. 2, 2019, against Kansas State and is the second sellout in nearly 13 years.

The game is scheduled to kick off in Lawrence at 11 a.m. and will air on Fox Sports FS1.