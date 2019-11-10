KU Jayhawks women’s soccer get first Big 12 Championship

Jayhawks

by: KSN News, ASSOCIATED PRESS

LAWRENCE, Kan (KSNW) – The final goal scored by Mandi Duggan would be the goal that won the KU Jayhawks’ women’s soccer team their first ever Big 12 Championship.

The win was not only due offense. It was the coupled with the team’s defense that helped create this win. More specifically, goalkeeper Sarah Peters who was named the tournaments most outstanding defensive player.

Up next for the Jayhawk’s is the he NCAA Tournament which starts on Friday.

The Jayhawks women’s soccer team head into the tournament on a 9-match unbeaten streak.

